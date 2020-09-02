CCCM Safety Audit Report - Bay Region - June 2020

INTRODUCTION

ACTED’ CCCM team conducted a Safety Audit assessment at 50 IDP Camps in Baidoa that ACTED is implementing an integrated WASH, shelter, CCCM and Information Management Support in 50 IDP Sites in the four sites/section in Baidoa from 7 June to 10 June, 2020. There are 482 IDP camps in Baidoa according to the CCCM sector’s master list. The majority of these IDP camps are overcrowded, selfsettled makeshift sites with shelters made of locally available materials such as plastics and worn out clothes. The majority of the displaced population comes from rural villages in Bay and Bakool regions, the pushing factors for displacement in these areas are the prolonged drought mixed with diffuse insecurity in South West Regions of Somalia. The provision of basic necessities such as food, water and shelter is essential for sustaining the lives and dignity of IDPs. This safety audit enables humanitarian actors to identify observable risks and assess specific vulnerabilities of displaced populations living in these settlements. This Safety Audit is the third one conducted by ACTED in Baidoa. Specifically, the assessment was undertaken with the following objectives:

• To observe and evaluate site level protection/GBV risks associated to the camp layout, camp infrastructures and services such WASH, shelter as well as safety and security;

• To understand vulnerabilities that make affected population more expose to GBV risks, particularly women and girls;

• To recommend mitigation measures to be taken collectively by humanitarian actors to reduce the identified risks and/or vulnerabilities identified;

The findings from the safety audit will be presented and shared with partners, and feedback given will be incorporated in this report as recommendations for possible mitigation actions to be taken by service providers in the sites. The CCCM team will regularly follow up on the implementation of recommendations and will monitor the effectiveness of mitigation measures implemented. The report and the annexes will be disseminated among the humanitarian community, local authorities and service providers to advocate for measures aiming at improving safety and living conditions in the sites and equal access to services for the affected population.