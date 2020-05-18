CCCM RCCE Feedback Assessment - ICCG Presentation May 11th

Assessment Methodology

• The objective of this assessment is to better grasp the successes and continued limitation of COVID-19 community engagement in IDP sites. Additionally, the assessment looks to identify trustworthy sources at site-level and aims to find entry points into engaging with religious leaders on the topic of COVID-19

• CCCM Partners targeted six districts for this assessment (Dollow-IOM, KismayoACTED, Hargeisa-ACTED, Banadir Khada-NOFYL, Banadir Deynile SSWC and Baidoa-IOM)

• The assessment design includes two separate questionnaires, a quantitative questionnaire designed for KIs in the IDP community and a qualitative questionnaire designed for a site’s Camp Management Committee (CMC) of site leaders

• KIs were randomly sampled with interviews occurring via mobile device. Cell phone data was obtained through past distributions or activities within the IDP site

• 211 total quantitative samples were taken from randomised IDP sites that CCCM partners are operating in

• The assessment ensures a 85% confidence interval for IDP site population within each district (covered by CCCM partners).

• 63% of the respondents were women with participants with the average age of participants being 41

• Representatives interviewed from IDP site community: CMC members, religious leaders, PwD representatives, women’s committee members, youth community members and IDP site leaders