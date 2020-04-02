CCCM Cluster Somalia Terms of Reference (April 2020)

I. Background

To respond to the growing displacements and needs for providing services and protection in established camps and camp-like settings, the CCCM Cluster was activated on 10 May 2017, under the co-leadership of UNHCR and IOM, in order to improve the coordination of the integrated multisectorial response at the site, area and regional levels. CCCM cluster coordination aims to raise the quality of interventions and to monitor humanitarian services in communal settings, by ensuring appropriate linkages with and building the capacities of national authorities and other stakeholders. Populations in Somalia continue to face climate shocks and insecurity leading to further displacement making it difficult for families to attain durable living conditions. Currently, 2.6 million people are facing acute displacement needs in Somalia requiring humanitarian responses tailored at promoting protection and services within displacement settlements. With conflict and environmental instability continuing to escalate in various regions of the country, it is likely that these figures will rise in the coming months.

II. CCCM Cluster Objectives

CCCM Cluster partners will support government and humanitarian partners to assist and protect populations residing in displacement sites, while looking towards durable solutions. This support will focus on building the capacity of local government and partners to improve coordination of the integrated multi-sectorial response at site and regional levels. Additionally, the cluster will aim to raise the quality of interventions to meet minimal standards and ensure that services reach the most vulnerable populations. CCCM partners will provide stakeholders with relevant cross-sectorial data to allow for an evidence-based, efficient and transparent response, as well as ensure that displaced people have the information they need to access services safely, without discrimination, and engaged in all phases of the humanitarian programme cycle.

CCCM partners will also strive to improve the living conditions of IDPs in sites and settlements and ensure equal access to services through site management activities and collaboration with the Shelter Cluster in site planning. The cluster will provide technical support to local government and partners on minimum humanitarian standards to increase physical access to services and improve living conditions.

Initial indications show an increase in the number of GBV cases due to the influx into the IDP settlements, in particular in the newly established sites. It is reported that the overcrowded IDP settlements further increase the exposure of the most vulnerable individuals to protection risks due to lack of appropriate shelter, limited access to safe water and sanitation facilities, which the CCCM Cluster will continue to address through efforts to mitigate health and safety risks, including by monitoring the shelter availability, improving of the overall hygiene conditions and mitigating flooding risks. The cluster will closely coordinate with Shelter, WASH and Protection Clusters to provide valuable monitoring and feedback information while attempting to respond jointly when possible.

For overall accountability and predictability of a humanitarian response within displacement sites, and for the response to be in line with the collaborative effort, the cluster must work together to respond in a predictable and timely manner. The sheer size of the responsibilities of coordination requires the commitment and participation of several organizations/agencies. The co-lead agencies should act as a guide to ensure that capacity and minimal standards are developed within the CCCM response.

The CCCM Cluster team will serve as a supporter and facilitator to local authorities in the coordination of CCCM related activities linked to internally displaced persons.