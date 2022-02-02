CCCM Cluster Somalia Strategy (January 2022)

Background and Context

Populations in Somalia continue to be affected by climatic shocks and insecurity, often leading to their displacement. Urban areas receive newly displaced people, who move into private IDP sites with poor living conditions and little access to basic services. IDP returns to home are extremely limited as many displaced families have lost livelihoods and are reliant on humanitarian services. People displaced to informal sites are living in precarious conditions and are not having their basic needs met due to inconsistent service provision or exclusion from accessing humanitarian support. There are over 3,400 recorded IDP sites across Somalia as of December 2021. An approximate, 85% of the sites are informal settlements on private land and about 90% of them are in urban areas according to the Detailed Site Assessment (DSA) of the CCCM Cluster. Existing coordination and management mechanisms of land and land tenure are largely informal, with most sites being managed by landlords or gatekeepers. These mechanisms have limited accountability and little adherence to minimum standards. Evictions continue to occur regularly in IDP sites with 123,039 individuals evicted from informal settlements in 2021 putting further stress on displaced families and limiting their ability to integrate into social structures. Site-level coordination and management systems are required to ensure equitable access to services and protection for displaced persons.

To respond to the growing displacements and in acknowledgement of the increasing coordination needs in sites, the CCCM cluster was activated on 10 May 2017, under the coleadership of UNHCR and IOM, with an aim of improving the coordination through a harmonized integrated multi-sectorial response at site level, raise the quality of interventions and monitoring of humanitarian services in communal settings, by ensuring appropriate linkages with and building the capacities of national authorities and other stakeholders, with the understanding that once the life-saving drought displacement needs would be addressed, the purpose and focus of the cluster would be reviewed.

The CCCM Cluster is based in Mogadishu and within 2021 transitioned from a regional subnational cluster coordination structure to a state-level coordination mechanism. In total, there are seven state-level coordination mechanisms (sub-national clusters1 ) in Banadir, South West State, Jubbaland, Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Puntland, and Somaliland. There are three regional focal points set up in locations with high CCCM priorities across Somalia providing greater support to the state-level system. These focal points exist in Dollow, Bossaso and Dhobley.

The Cluster Strategy is a living document that will be adapted to the evolving situation and needs.