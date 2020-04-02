CCCM Cluster Somalia Strategy (April 2020)

Background and Context

Populations in Somalia continue to be affected by climatic shocks and insecurity, often leading to their displacement. Urban areas receive newly displaced people, who move into private IDP sites with poor living conditions and little access to basic services. IDP returns to home are extremely limited as many displaced families have lost livelihoods and are reliant on humanitarian services. People displaced to informal sites are living in precarious conditions and are not having their basic needs met due to inconsistent service provision or exclusion from accessing humanitarian support. There are over 2,000 recorded IDP sites across Somalia. An approximate, 85% of the sites are informal settlements on private land and about 74% of them are in urban areas according to the Detailed Site Assessment (DSA) of the CCCM Cluster. Existing coordination and management mechanisms are largely informal, with most sites being managed by landlords or gatekeepers. These mechanisms have limited accountability and little adherence to minimum standards. Evictions are rampant, putting further stress on displaced families and limiting their ability to integrate into social structures. Site level coordination and management systems are required to ensure equitable access to services and protection for displaced persons.

To respond to the growing displacements and in acknowledgement that the coordination needs in sites and settlement could no longer be met through the other coordination mechanisms, the CCCM cluster was activated on 10 May 2017, under the co-leadership of UNHCR and IOM, in order to improve the coordination of the integrated multi-sectorial response at site level, to raise the quality of interventions and monitoring of humanitarian services in communal settings, by ensuring appropriate linkages with and building the capacities of national authorities and other stakeholders, with the understanding that once the life-saving drought displacement needs would be addressed, the purpose and focus of the cluster would be reviewed.

The CCCM Cluster is based in Mogadishu and has nine regional coordination mechanisms (sub-national clusters) in Banadir, Baidoa, Kismayo, Beletweyne, Dollow, Galkayo, Garowe, Bossaso and Hargeisa.

The Cluster Strategy is a living document that will be adapted to the evolving situation and needs.