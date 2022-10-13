CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard as of September 2022

General Updates

Site Verification Assessments: #4 site verification assessments were conducted in #4 districts (Bula Burte, Jalalaqsi, Beletweyn and Marka District districts. In Bula Burte the assessment verified 10 IDP sites hosting a total of 4,108HH (17,505 Indi.) Data analysis for the three districts is underway.

Capacity Building: Over 678 community leaders selected from IDP sites in Baidoa,

Qansaxdhere, Burhakaba, Wajid, Afmadow and Dhobley attended capacity building training organized by CCCM partners on topics such Roles and Responsibilities of CMCs, Community Participation, Complaints Feedback Mechanism, Fire Prevention and Safety, Emergency Planning and Community Mapping, Conflict Resolution, GBV and Referral Pathways, Land Tenure and Land Rights.

Service Monitoring: Site monitoring activities occurred in 1,198 IDP sites covering 29 districts with 19 agencies administering this activity of the 1198 IDP sites managed by CCCM partners monitored in September, 560 have received new arrivals within the last month (47%). 76% of sites receiving new arrivals received community awareness activities on the availability of services. 58% of sites had water access for IDPs. 45% of sites had access to education facilities while 46% of sites have access to education facilities within a 20-minute walk. Access to health services for CCCM managed IDP sites was at 76% of sites while access to nutrition stood at 63% of sites. 90% of surveyed sites consist of emergency shelter types with 8% of sites having transitional shelters and 3% of sites having permanent shelters. 20% of IDP households have received cash or food assistance within the last 6 months compared to 16% in the month of August.

For more details on Site Monitoring, please see the dashboard: https://bit.ly/3zZQJxE Communication with Communities: CCCM partners continued conducting site-level community mobilization and new arrivals orientation sessions targeting newly displaced communities on available services in the sites using the new arrivals information package. Partners also conducted information sessions targeting the larger IDP population using the Community Engagement and Accountability tool (CEA) on various topics including services available, site safety and link to the local authority for security issues, fire prevention mitigation measures, water and sanitation and hygiene awareness. Partners distributed Mobility Aid equipment to 52 People with Disabilities (PWDS). 16 persons received wheelchairs and 36 persons received Elbow and Auxiliary crutches. IRDO has reached 90 PWDS with Mobility Aid from two districts (Afmadow and Dhobley).

Cash Based Intervention (CBI)/ Cash for Work (CfW): Site maintenance activities with cash as the implementation modality continued to be conducted across sites. IOM CCCM engaged 320 CFW beneficiaries for backfilling of low land area, sandbagging of upstream side of 17 IDP sites and 8 social infrastructures in ISHA area in Baidoa. The recruited casuals comprised of 250 Male and 49 Female and 21 PLWD. The casuals worked 8 days @ 7$ per day. Site maintenance toolkits were distributed by partners to IDP communities in Baidoa, Afmadow and Dhobley and Bardhere. This supported the communities to carry out site maintenance activities through the incentivized Cash-for-Work. Additionally, In Kahda, Daynile and Adado more than 350 IDPs mainly female participated site improvement activities. Cash-for-work activities involving site maintenance and improvement enables income generation to the targeted community members which included PLWD.

Complaint and Feedback Mechanism (CFM): September featured the highest number of complaints recorded through CCCM Complaints Feedback Mechanism’s (CFM) since its inception in July 2020. A total of 9,066 cases were recorded compared to 7,726 cases in August and 4,959 cases featured in July. This represented a 15% increase in the number of CFM cases reported in September. The increase of CFM cases recorded could be attributed to increased reporting as well as CCCM upscaling their CFM activities in more sites as part of drought response scaleup of CCCM activities which has reached more districts to respond to community needs.

For more details on CFM please see the CFM Dashboard: https://bit.ly/3DYAC5X New Arrivals: partners continue recording large numbers of displaced populations arriving at IDP sites in Kahda, daynile, Baidao and other districts due to the impact of drought in their areas of origin. In the month of September, at least 49,179 new arrivals were received in 158 IDP sites majority being received in Khada and Deynille districts.

For more details on new arrivals to IDP sites please see the New Arrivals Tool (NAT)

Dashboard: https://bit.ly/3HFYA7F