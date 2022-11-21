CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard as of October 2022

General Updates

Site Verification Assessments: #5 site verification assessments were conducted in #5 districts (Kahda, Daynile, Jowhar, Bardhere and Beletweyn districts). In Benadir (Khada/Deynille) a total of 2,410 sites were verified hosting, 273,181 HHs (1,347,075 individuals) This represented 1,108 IDP sites in Khada hosting 113,656 HHs (607,938 individuals) and 1,302 IDP sites in Deynille hosting 159,525 HHs (739,137 individuals). In Jowhar, 21 IDP sites were verified hosting 11,000 HHs (76,960 individuals). Bardhere had 35 IDP sites hosting 11,994 HH (71,964 individuals) while in Beletweyne 88 IDP sites were verified, hosting 16,878 HHs (101,421 individuals). A follow up spot check verification of sites in Beletweyne by cluster CCCM partners indicated that 28 of the 88 verified sites are spurious sites (“Bush Bris”) which would require further follow up action to address the spurious sites in Beletweyne.

Capacity Building: CCCM Partners conducted 235 site level community workshops aimed at building capacities of IDP communities to self-manage and prepare for possible disasters within their settlements in Baidoa, Galkayo, Kahda and Daynile and improve their knowledge on gender equality. Similar sessions for CMCs on flood risk mitigation response and preventative measures were conducted targeting communities to prepare for Deyr rainy season.

Service Monitoring: Site monitoring activities occurred in 1,072 IDP sites covering 38 districts with 22 agencies administering this activity of the 1,072 IDP sites managed by CCCM partners monitored in October, 397 have received new arrivals within the last month (37%). 88% of sites receiving new arrivals received community awareness activities on the availability of services. Overall, 63% of sites had water access for IDPs. 52% of sites had access to education facilities while 47% of sites have access to education facilities within a 20-minute walk. Access to health services for CCCM managed IDP sites was at 72% of sites while access to nutrition stood at 65% of sites. 90% of surveyed sites consist of emergency shelter types with 7% of sites having transitional shelters and 3% of sites having permanent shelters. 23% of IDP households have received cash or food assistance within the last 6 months compared to 20% in the month of September.

For more details on Site Monitoring, please see the dashboard: https://bit.ly/3zZQJxE

Communication with Communities: CCCM partners scaled up orientation sessions for New Arrivals on available humanitarian services in sites. Messaging and sessions to promote peaceful co-existence among residents in sites for with newly drought and conflict displaced IDPs were held. CCCM partners conducted campaigns which involved 374 volunteers (200 female and 174 Male) from 150 IDP sites on promotion of hygiene and sanitation as prerequisite conditions for cholera and AWD prevention in IDP sites.

Cash Based Intervention (CBI)/ Cash for Work (CfW): A total of 1,200 (936F, 264M) beneficiaries were engaged to conduct site maintenance activities through cash for work program across 40 IDP sites in Galmudug, Bardheere, Ceelwaaq, Deynille & Luuq district. The program is aimed at creating income opportunities for drought-affected communities while improving the living standards at the displacement sites. Each beneficiary received $50 monthly stipend which helped them to meet some of their immediate basic needs, including food. Site decongestion activities to improve access and mitigate risk of fire in congested sites, waste management and drainage cleaning were carried out through engaging site maintenance committees and community volunteers. Regular site cleanup campaigns to collect garbage/waste using DRR tools through Cash for Work were also carried out.

Complaint and Feedback Mechanism (CFM): October featured a total of 8, 926 cases recorded through the CCCM CFM compared to 9,066 cases reported in the month of September. This represented a slight drop of 2% in the number of CFM cases reported in October. Food Security and Livelihood (FSL), Shelter and WASH needs continued to feature the highest numbers of concerns recorded by the community members through CFM. Food Security and Livelihood (FSL) featured 3,887 (44%), Shelter featured 2,062 (23%) while WASH featured 874 (10%) making 77% of the recorded issues. This corresponds with other CCCM tools recording site needs including the service monitoring and the New Arrival Tracker (NAT) tools which highlight highest needs featuring the three sectors.

For more details on CFM please see the CFM Dashboard: https://bit.ly/3DYAC5X

New Arrivals: Partners continue recording large numbers of displaced populations arriving at IDP sites in Kahda, daynile, Baidao and other districts due to the impact of drought in their areas of origin. In the month of October, at least 130,057 new arrivals were received in 610 IDP sites majority being received in Khada, Deynille, Baidoa, Belet Xawoo and Cabudaq districts (wk. 41-44). CCCM Partners continued to closely work with Nutrition Partners in MUAC screening across sites, which has increased the number of SAM and MAM cases referred to Nutrition partners in Benadir, Galmudug and Gedo.

For more details on new arrivals to IDP sites please see the New Arrivals Tool (NAT)

Dashboard: https://bit.ly/3HFYA7F