CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard - as of November 2020

General Update

CCCM partners continue to provide inclusive COVID-19 awareness activities focusing efforts on IDP sites with high risks of COVID-19 transmission due to settlement characteristics. Partners reached a total of 921 IDP sites out of 2,400 IDP sites nationally, reaching 1,091,009 individuals (42% out of total 2.6 million).

The distribution of site maintenance toolkits took place in Badhan, Burco and Sanaag IDP sites supporting members of the community to carry out incentivized site maintenance activities. In Baidoa, fire safety equipment was handed over to communities to further strengthen their ability to respond to fire risks.

Camp management committees (CMCs) participated in site improvement activities including service mapping and service monitoring which identified WASH and FSL gaps in Dollow and Luuq IDP sites. These gaps were flagged with sector leads and service providers encouraging an enriched response.

Safety audit assessments were carried out by CCCM partners with the aim of identifying protection risks in IDP sites. The findings of this exercise include mitigation measures that are to be taken collectively by humanitarian actors to further limit protection risks and/or vulnerabilities that exist at the IDP site-level.

Partners continue flood mitigation activities by conducting early warning awareness raising on potential flood impacts. Moreover, partners supported flood prone IDP sites by establishing and rehabilitating drainage systems to avert flash floods.

CCCM partners responded to the effects of Cyclone Gati in Bari region, planning to reach a total of 26,172 IDP persons in 10 Bossaso IDP sites. Flood response activities include establishing site maintenance activities and engaging with site maintenance committees to rehabilitate communal infrastructures damaged by cyclone.