CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard - as of May 2020

General update

CCCM partners have either completed or have ongoing risk communication activities (awareness raising on COVID-19) in 871 IDP sites out of 2,390 IDP sites nationally, covering 1,020,629 persons (39% out of total 2.6 million). Partners have been prioritizing high-risk sites that are vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19 with key awareness messaging. Partners are utilizing methods such as door-to-door awareness approaches to disseminate COVID messages; pre-recorded messages using megaphones were repeatedly played for audience to hear and ask questions.

Sixty-four site maintenance committees (36M/28F) in Badhan conducted incentivized site cleaning and communal infrastructure rehabilitation. In Benadir, partners mobilized communities to clean sites and to dig waste disposal systems to better enhance site cleanliness. In addition, drainage systems were formed to mitigate the threat of flash floods. Partners trained Camp Management Committees (CMCs) to monitor services at the site-level and to further support referral pathways that have been established.

A total of 277 flood risk IDP sites were mapped by partners across the country and a total of 117,862 people were informed on how to mitigate flooding within their respective communities. Partners conducted rapid assessments in Banadir and Baidoa, while in Galkayo and Gardo, CCCM partners participated in joint multi-sectoral assessments lead by OCHA.

In Galkayo, partners verified 30 sites which included mapping and monitoring services to advocate for a continuity of services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Site maintenance tools were distributed to 5 IDPs sites in Galkayo where 33 (12M/21F) incentivized site maintenance committees were trained on site maintenance. Moreover, partners in Kismayo distributed site maintenance tools to 25 sites to mitigate flash flooding and improve site improvements.

In Gedo and Badioa, partners registered a total of 825 complaints at their respective help desks while a total of 29 cases were recorded by hotline in Kismayo. Most of these cases were related to service provision and were referred to relevant service providers for further support. Partners in Baidoa equipped 9 information centres with solar chargers for members of the community to charge their mobile phones.