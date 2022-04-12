CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard - as of March 2022

General updates

Site Verification Assessments: Five site verification assessments were conducted (Afgoye, Luuq, Burtinle, Gardo and Galdogob districts) which verified 104 IDP sites hosting a total of 20,786 households or 117,889 individuals. Furthermore, comprehensive reports for each district with sex and age disaggregated data has been circulated to partners, humanitarian and durable solutions agencies and respective authorities.

Capacity Building: Partners conducted site-level community workshops aimed at building capacities of IDP communities to self-manage and prepare for possible disasters within their settlements. Additionally, capacity building initiatives in Hargeisa, Galkayo and Garowe occurred with the focus on improving practices of gender equality. Moreover, similar workshops were organized for NGO partners and local authorities where 363 participants attended. The objective of these trainings was to strengthen the capacities of communities as part of the initiatives effort to strengthen the capacity of the CMCs to participate in CCCM activities.

Coordination Meetings: During the reporting period, partners conducted coordination meeting with Local Authorities in Kahda, Daynile and discussed drought displaced trends of new arrivals in sites with ways to enhance advocacy on service delivery. Partners held site-level meetings with CMCs and community members in Badhan, El afweyn, Banadir, Galgaduud, and Gedo to allocate living space for newly displaced populations and allow displaced population access existing services. Jubbaland Commission for Refugees and IDPs (JUCRI) coordinated with nutrition partners in Kismayu and conducted nutriton screening for newly displaced children living in IDP sites outskirt of Kismayu town.

Service Monitoring: CCCM partners enhanced site monitoring activities in sites that received households displaced due droughts to assess availability of services and identify gaps. During March, more than 847 IDP sites in 21 districts were sampled during the monitoring activity. Through the monitoring report, 243 IDP sites in Afogye, Berdale, Baidoa, Kahda and Daynile reported gaps in Shelter and NFIs, Education, GBV and Child Protection services whereas in Galmudug, partners reported gaps in services for newly established IDPs. Key service gaps in Beletweyne and Jowhar IDP sites include 90% of assessed sites mentioned gaps in Shelter, FSL and WASH services.

For more details on Site Monitoring, please see the dashboard: https://bit.ly/3zZQJxE Communication with Communities: During the reporting period, CCCM partners conducted orientation sessions on available humanitarian services, spacing within sites, peaceful co-existence among residents and living conditions of sites for newly displaced IDPs from rural villages by droughts to IDP sites in cities like Mogadishu, Sanaag, Baidoa, Kismayu and Galkayo. CCCM partners carried out door-to-door sessions and public awareness raising campaigns in IDP sites coupled with distribution of posters, erecting billboards in several sites with intention to provide reliable information on prevention of covid-19; more than 10,560 participants attended these sessions in addition to Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) activities.

Cash Based Intervention (CBI)/ Cash for Work (CfW): During reporting period, partners enrolled conditional cash distribution to most vulnerable households that were unable to purchase necessary food and domestic items; partners targeted more than 450 individuals of (262 Females & 188 Males including minorities and PwD) to benefit from conditional cash distribution after engaging in site-level activities.

Complaint and Feedback Mechanism (CFM): A total of 5,161 complains were received in March which was 1% higher than that of February; highest percentage of complaints received during the Month fall under Food Security and Livelihood with 48% of all complaints requesting food security and livelihoods support.

For more details on CFM please see the CFM Dashboard: https://bit.ly/3DYAC5X Site improvement activities: During the reporting period, prioritized site decongestion activities to improve access and mitigate risk of fire in congested sites, waste disposal management and drainage systems were carried out through engaging site maintenance committees and community volunteers; regular site cleanup campaigns to collect garbage/wastes using DRR tools in incentivized Cash for Work approach. Partners conducted flood mitigation awareness campaigns in already mapped flood prone IDP sites in Jowhar, Beletweyne, Kismayu and Baidoa moreover DRR were distributed and made available for settlement residents to use in case of floods to establish suitable drainage systems within sites.

New Arrivals: partners continue recording a huge number of displaced populations arriving at IDP sites in Kahda, Daynile, Beletweyne, Dollow and Baidao due to impacts of droughts in their areas of origin. Approximately 72000 individuals were received at CCCM partners managed sites