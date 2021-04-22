CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard - as of March 2021

General Updates

A total of 1050 influential community members received special COVID-19 awareness sessions highlighting the importance of wearing facemasks and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Partners also provided sessions geared at mitigating social stigma related to COVID-19 reaching a total of 250 women and 21 people living with disabilities.

Through Cash for Work (CFW) activities, more than 650 community members participated in site-level clean-up campaigns aimed at improving living conditions in IDP sites.

Partners distributed DRR toolkits consisting of wheelbarrows, spades, and gloves for future site maintenance activities.

Camp Management Committees in IDP sites located in Adado, Abudwak, Guriel and Galkayo districts participating in trainings on the importance of community participation and maintaining public infrastructure. A total of 234 (149 Female 85 Male) community leaders were involved within these trainings.

Partners in Bossaso registered 130 IDP beneficiaries from 13 IDP sites in Bossaso to receive solar lanterns. In Kismayo, partners distributed fire extinguishers to 28 IDP sites in the Fanole section of the city providing awareness raising campaigns on fire safety.

CCCM partners established toll-free hotline numbers to supplement their respective complaints feedback mechanisms (CFM) in Bosaso, Burtinle, Qardo, Armo and Garowe IDP sites. Beneficiaries received complimentary information sessions on how the CFM operates and how community members can access these services.

To improve eviction monitoring at the site-level, partners trained 61 (32 women and 29 men) Camp Management Committee (CMC) members and Housing, Land and Property(HLP) paralegals on HLP issues including land tenure, the consequences of evictions and attaining durable solutions. Trainees supported eviction monitoring reporting at the site-level with coordination from local authorities.

Gaps

• Restricted humanitarian access in some parts of south and central Somalia

• Lack of information on service provision at site level

• Lack of land tenure and forced evictions inhibit the ability of partners to improve living conditions in sites

• Low levels of community participation and AAP inhibit ability to improve beneficiary targeting to include marginalized populations

• COVID-19 pandemic creating changes in service modalities and the need to prioritize risk communication activities over traditional CCCM tasks