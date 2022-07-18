CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard as of June 2022

General Updates

HIGHLIGHT: Service monitoring activities occurred in 1,016 IDP sites covering 28 districts with 16 agencies administering this activity. 236 of these sites received new arrivals within the last month compared to 271 sites in the previous month of May

Site Verification Assessments: #2 site verification assessments were conducted and completed in #2 districts (Bossaso and Bardheere). According to the verification data, there were 25 verified IDP sites located in Bossaso district hosting a total of 21,127 HHs (123,092 ind.) In Bardheere district, there were 23 verified IDP sites located in Bardheere hosting a total of 13,970 HHs (71,863 ind.)

Capacity Building: Partners trained 450 community members including CMCs. In Baidoa,

CCCM partners conducted an HLP training in collaboration with HLP AoR targeting CMCs to enhance knowledge and skills to improve safety and protection for the affected population through prevention of eviction. The CCCM national cluster team, conducted a one-day CCCM training focusing on #3 main modules (Roles & Responsibilities, Coordination and Information Management) targeting government counterpart -HCRI and CCCM partners in Hirshabelle. At least 19 persons from HCRI, NGOs, UN amongst others participated in the meeting.

Coordination Meetings: Partners conducted several site level coordination meetings with Local Authorities and service providers and discussed enhancing Reponses to drought for the displaced new arrivals in sites and ways to enhance advocacy on service delivery. CCCM partners are also enhancing coordination mechanisms through ABC approach for the drought response.

Service Monitoring: Site monitoring activities occurred in 1,016 IDP sites covering 28 districts with 16 agencies administering this activity. Access to water was at 57% in the 1,016 CCCM monitored IDP sites in June. 46% of the sites had access to educational facilities compared to May’s rate of 50% of sites, and April’s rate of 51% of sites. There were 976 recorded mortalities of individuals under the age of 5 and 577 mortalities of individuals aged 5 and above. Access to nutrition indicated that 63% of sites have access to nutrition support. Only 1% of populations within the surveyed sites have received shelter support within the last month while 9% of IDPs the sites received NFI support within the last 6 months. 13% of IDP households have received cash or food assistance within the last 6 months. 30% of the monitored sites feature children that are not living with their usual caretaker. 41% of the monitored IDP sites have GBV referral pathways in place while 38% of the IDP sites have Child Protection referral pathways in place.

For more details on Site Monitoring, please see the dashboard: https://bit.ly/3zZQJxE Communication with Communities: CCCM partners rolled out New Arrival CEA orientation checklist. Partners are using the checklist to focus on new arrivals providing information awareness sessions on the availability of life-saving services like water sources, health, nutrition centers, GBV, CFM help desks, emergency referrals and other critical services. Sessions also highlight free of charge services delivery by partners and information on reporting cases of fraud if encountered.

Cash Based Intervention (CBI)/ Cash for Work (CfW): Partners enrolled conditional cash distribution to 970 most vulnerable households that were unable to purchase necessary food and domestic items. The HHs are targeted to receive $100 – $150, and the cash transfer is expected to continue for the coming months.

Complaint and Feedback Mechanism (CFM): June featured 5, 200 complaints raised which represented an increase of (6%) of recorded issues compared to the number of complaints raised in the month of May which had 4,488 issues filled. Most of the complaints raised in June were from the Food Security and Livelihood (FSL) where 2,050 (39%) Shelter 1, 269(24%) and WASH 728 (14%) making 77% of the recorded issues. This is consistent with the ongoing drought needs where most of the highlighted needs through the CCCM New Arrival Tracker are recorded under the FSL needs alongside the other two sectors. Complaints were also recorded across all other sectors including health and nutrition albeit in low numbers across the districts where CCCM CFM was recorded.

For more details on CFM please see the CFM Dashboard: https://bit.ly/3DYAC5X Site improvement activities: Partners engaged site maintenance committee for maintenance and improvement of site infrastructure in close cooperation with CMCs using vulnerabilities criteria and basic skills. Site decongestion exercises were completed in Kaxda and Deynille districts of Banadir Region. A total of 500 households benefitted from the exercise (300 in Deynille & 200 in Kaxda district). 280 IDPs were also targeted with CfW for site maintenance in Johar and Belet Weyne Districts which entailed excavating drainage systems, back filing of slope and lowland areas in the IDP settlements and Sand bagging along the river for flood mitigation.

New Arrivals: CCCM Partners continue recording numbers of displaced populations arriving in CCCM managed sited through the CCCM New Arrival Trucker Tool. In the month of June, at least 142,715 new arrivals were received in 477 IDP sites across 21 districts.

For more details on new arrivals to IDP sites please see the New Arrivals Tool (NAT)

Dashboard: https://bit.ly/3HFYA7F