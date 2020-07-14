CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard - as of June 2020

General update

CCCM partners have either completed or have ongoing risk communication activities (awareness raising on COVID-19) in 881 IDP sites out of 2,344 IDP sites nationally, covering 1,033,403 persons (40% out of total 2.6 million).

Partners closely worked with Camp Management Committees to conduct specifically designed sessions for vulnerable groups such as (marginalized communities, elderly persons/people with underlying medical conditions). Partners collaborated with local and international radio broadcasts to make sure that COVID-19 messages would reach IDP communities in Baidoa and Hargeisa.

Site maintenance committees (SMCs) were able to rehabilitate communal infrastructure in 8 IDP sites in Badhan and 4 sites in Kismayu through incentivized approaches. Additionally, IDPs in Midgagale sites have been informed on how to mitigate the impacts of flooding.

In a clean-up campaign in Dollow and Bossaso, IDP communities engaged in site cleaning activities.

Partners trained 160 Camp Management Committee members (CMCs) in Baidoa with 70% of committee members being female. Similarly, in Galkayo, 50 CMCs from 5 different IDP sites were trained to effectively support COVID-19 awareness at the site-level. Moreover, 61 community leaders attended site planning training organized by partners in Benadir.

In Galkayo, partners constructed a multi-purpose community center serving neighboring IDP sites. This community center was equipped and furnished for improved coordination meetings and future trainings.

Evictions risk mapping exercises were conducted by partners which resulted in Buale IDP site in Kismayu being flagged as a site that has recently received an eviction notice. Therefore, partners were able to intervene and conduct eviction prevention activities. Similarly, in Baidoa and Benadir, eviction alerts have been raised and shared with relevant sector coordinators and local authorities for further advocacy. 372 IDP sites in Baidoa have been monitored by partners to assess continuity of services during the COVID-19 outbreak while in Galkayo, partners verified 30 sites.

1,101 cases were received at complaints feedback mechanism (CFM) information desk or through hotlines managed by partners in Kismayu, Baidoa and Dollow. In addition, 160 of these cases were closed with successful referrals occurring to various partners operating at the site-level.

In Hudur and Benadir, partners established IDP site governance structures for 28 sites whereas in Berdale in Bay region, 4 sites have been targeted with similar activities.