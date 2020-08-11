CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard - as of July 2020

General update

CCCM partners have either completed or have ongoing risk communication activities (awareness raising on COVID-19) in 921 IDP sites out of 2344 IDP sites nationally, covering 1,091,009 persons (42% out of total 2.6 million). Partners closely collaborated with Radio Ergo in airing-out COVID-19 messages and mobilized IDP communities to listen to these important segments and provide feedback.

Site clean-up campaigns were conducted by 34 community members in Qasahley IDP site in Dollow through partner mobilization efforts. Moreover, 450 community members (300F/150M) from IDP sites in Kahda and Daynile were engaged to carry out site improvement activities through Cash-for-Work initiatives.

Partners trained 50 Camp Management governance structures for newly targeted IDP sites in Hudur to support site improvement activities. Furthermore, in Baidoa, 20 community outreach workers and 280 CCCM stakeholders including camp management committees were trained on camp management approaches.

A multi-purpose community center was constructed for IDPs living in Berdale, and will be equipped with essential furnishing to improve coordination at the site-level. In Benadir, site governance structures for 40 IDP sites in Daynile and Hodan districts were established.

Service mapping and service monitoring conducted by CCCM partners in their areas of operations flagged service gaps at various IDP sites in Galkayo and Benadir; the cluster shared these gaps with service providers and cluster coordinators for further follow up.

CCCM partners conducted evictions risk mapping and identified sites that are at heightened risk of eviction with this data shared with the HLP AOR. In certain districts like Baidoa, partners enhanced efforts to uphold the eviction moratorium through engagement with religious leader and landowners. 2,138 complaints were recorded by partners through their respective CFM desk and hotline systems; out of these registered complaints, 85% were solved and closed.

Through safety audit activities, partners assessed 144 IDP sites in Kismayu and Benadir to identify mitigation measures to be taken collectively by humanitarian actors to reduce the identified risks and/or vulnerabilities identified.