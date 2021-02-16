CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard - as of January 2021

General Updates

A total of 42,837 IDP community members attended COVID-19 RCCE sessions facilitated by CCCM partners with the intention of improving overall knowledge and understanding of COVID-19 mitigation measures. During the month of January, partners targeted IDP women representatives for COVID-19 misinformation and rumour explanation sessions.

In January, camp management committees were engaged in site improvement and maintenance activities through incentivized waged labor. The exercise targeted flood mitigation works such as establishing drainage channels and constructing shelters for vulnerable and elderly members of the community.

CCCM partners trained 120 camp management committee members on how to communicate effectively with important stakeholders including local authorities and humanitarian service providers. The objective of these trainings is to build the committees ability to advocate for improved services for IDP communities.

Service mapping and service monitoring activities were conducted in all IDP sites managed by CCCM partners.

Substantial needs and gaps in humanitarian service were flagged directly to service providers with the aim of strengthening service provision in sites with acute needs.

Partners were able to conduct site verification exercises and site monitoring assessments in managed IDP sites.

Through these assessments, partners recorded an increase in population in sites due to an uptick in new arrivals of IDPs, mostly due to conflict in south and central districts within Somalia. CCCM partners were able to coordinate with respective local authority over allocating space for new arrivals within respective IDP sites.

Gaps

• Restricted humanitarian access in some parts of south and central Somalia

• Lack of information on service provision at site level

• Lack of land tenure and forced evictions inhibit the ability of partners to improve living conditions in sites

• Low levels of community participation and AAP inhibit ability to improve beneficiary targeting to include marginalized populations

• COVID-19 pandemic creating changes in service modalities and the need to prioritize risk communication activities over traditional CCCM tasks