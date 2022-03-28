CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard - as of February 2022

General Updates

Site Verification Assessments: #1 site verification assessment was conducted in Belethawa district which verified 5 IDP sites hosting a total of 3,669 households (24,486 indiv.). This figure showed an increase of 557 households living in Belet Hawo IDP sites. Capacity Building: Partners provided capacity building training for 150 community leaders in Kahda, Daynile, Dhusamareb, Galkayo and Garowe IDP sites. Topic covered on site planning skills, roles and responsibilities of Camp management committees and as part of community sensitization efforts reporting against evictions threats community leaders through CCCM partners and Housing, Land, and Property (HLP) issues on security of land tenure. The cluster also facilitated CCCM and CFM trainings as well as conducted a Safety audit training in collaboration with GBV and Child Protection AoRs. At least some 50 staff from CCCM partners were reached in each of the trainings.

Coordination Meetings: Partners conducted coordination meeting with Local Authorities, and IDP community leaders for Kabasa, Qansaxley, Ladan and Kaharey to discuss beneficiary selection criteria of 470 HHs for CBI interventions and the most appropriate site for construction of information centers. JUCRI held coordination meetings with service providers in Luuq and Belethawa to encourage partners enhance service delivery. Additionally, Hirshabele Commission for Refugees and IDPs in coordination with Balcad local authority conducted vulnerability assessment for IDP households displaced from villages in Balcad district due to conflict.

Service Monitoring: SSite monitoring reports occurred in 894 IDP sites covering 20 districts with 18 CCCM Partners administering the activity. Through CCCM; 522/894 sites had site improvement activities mainly implemented through CfW enabling target households get some income for their livelihood. Access to water in CCCM managed IDP sites continues to improve nationally rising to 48% of IDP sites. February’s education data indicated that 56% of sites are able to access education and that 48% of sites can access education facilities within a 20-minute walk. Only 12% of Beletweyne IDP sites have access to health services in contrast with the 71% of managed sites nationally that have access to health services. Access to nutrition services decreased from 65% of all IDP sites in January to 58% of IDP sites in February. Only 12% of the 894 IDP sites have received food security support within the last 6 months despite current IPC conditions in many IDP sites across the country warranting support. Shelter and NFI needs remain high in districts like Beletweyne, Baidoa, Kismayo, Galkaayo, Dollow, Berdale and Bossaso. For more details on Site Monitoring, please see the dashboard: https://bit.ly/3zZQJxE

Communication with Communities: CCCM partners conducted awareness sessions on COVID-19 protection, prevention and protocols including the importance of vaccination to IDP populations; more than 6,790 participants attended these sessions. Through Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) activities, partners held over 200 community group discussions with IDP members and leaders on accepting drought displaced populations in their sites and peaceful co-existence with host communities. Cash Based Intervention (CBI)/ Cash for Work (CfW): UNHCR supported 470 HH drought affected new arrivals with $ 150 USD unconditional cash grants in IDP sites in Dollow for a period of one month. Similarly, CCCM cluster coordinated with IOM SNFI sector to assess and register 1,023 individuals for unconditional cash transfer.

Complaint and Feedback Mechanism (CFM): February featured 4,909 complaints raised which represented a 5% decrease of recorded issues compared to the number of complaints raised in the month of January which had 5,165 issues filled. The majority of the complaints raised in February were from the Food Security and Livelihood (FSL) where 2,190 (45%) issues recorded, 952 were registered in Shelter (19%) while under WASH 813 issues were recorded (17%) totalling to 81% of the overall complaints raised. For more details on CFM please see the CFM Dashboard: https://bit.ly/3DYAC5X

Site improvement activities: During the reporting period, partners in Baidoa consulted with community leaders on selection process of 100 laborers for cash for work drainage excavation activities working for 19 days, @ $8 per day. 30% of the beneficiaries were women, 10% PLWD and 10% from minority groups. Across CCCM managed sites, a total of 308 individuals were involved in similar activities including site decongestion, site cleanup campaigns through cash-for-work that earned them monthly cash of $60 USD/person.

****New Arrivals: CCCM Partners continue recording large numbers of displaced populations arriving at IDP sites in Kahda, daynile, Bardhere and Badiao among others due to the continued impact of drought. At least some 65,000 New Arrivals were received in CCCM managed sites in the month of February as recorded through the CCCM New Arrival Tracking Tool.

For more details on new arrivals to IDP sites please see the New Arrivals Tool (NAT) Dashboard: https://bit.ly/3HFYA7F