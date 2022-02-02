CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard - as of December 2021

General Updates

Main Highlight: The CCCM cluster conducted a #2 days programme management and budgeting training targeting CCCM partners in Mogadishu. At least #16 CCCM programme staff participated in the training.

Site Verification Assessments: three site verification assessments were conducted in #3 districts (Beletweyn, South Galkayo and Kismayu. This included: 146 verified IDP sites located in Kismayo hosting a total of 12,858 households and 62,361 individuals. Beletweyn and South Galkayo data is in the process of finalization.

Capacity Building: during the reporting period, Partners trained a total of 80 participants (39 males and 41 females) including 5 representatives from the local authorities and camp communities, site leaders and local authority for 2 days workshop on decongestion planning and maintenance of IDP sites. The CCCM cluster also conducted a #2 days programme management and budgeting training targeting CCCM partners in Mogadishu. At least #16 CCCM programme staff participated in the training.

Service Monitoring (SM): CCCM Partners identified service gaps in provision of services especially in health facilities and WASH. Service monitoring highlighted the limited number of latrines and health facilities in Kahda and Daynile. IDP sites due to population increase. Critical service gaps in Shelter and FSL were also highlighted in Beletweyn and Jowhar IDP sites. In December, the Site monitoring covered a total of 771 IDP sites in 21 districts, 86% of HHs in sites monitored reported to have accessed COVID-19 information.

For more details on Site Monitoring, please see the dashboard: https://bit.ly/3zZQJxE

Communication with Communities: Using IEC materials (stickers), partner monitors conducted CCCM awareness campaigns across 771 selected sites in 21 district and more than of 1,015 individuals (385M:442F, 96 boys & 92 girl) were reached across the 771 sites; partners also used loud speakers to disseminate messages of COVID-19 through local dialects reaching 1,000 persons 79% of female including persons with Marginalized group, Minority,

PWDs and vulnerable communities.

Cash Based Intervention (CBI)/ Cash for Work (CfW): Cash-for-Work program supported 250 (150 female 100 male) vulnerable households and each beneficiary received a monthly incentive of $50 of which majority (52%) of the families reached reported to have used the monthly incentives to buy food and medicines for their families. In addition, 35 community members engaged in Cash for work (CFW) activities as unskilled casual labors for 10 days with a wage of $7 dollars per day on bush clearance in Dollow IDP site.

Complaint and Feedback Mechanism (CFM): December featured the highest issues filed with a total of 4,843 cases which was a 10% increase compared to November’s total of 4,371; the most complaints filed in December related to Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) (36%) and shelter (21%).

For more details on CFM please see the CFM Dashboard: https://bit.ly/3DYAC5X

Site improvement activities: In Dollow, distribution of site maintenance tools by IOM in Kabasa and Qansahley IDP sites facilitated community-led clean-up campaigns where 220 community volunteers and 41 community leaders participated. Additionally, partners engaged site maintenance committees to carry out site cleaning activities to improve the living conditions in the sites, solids waste management, site accessibility improvement, and drainage systems improvement activities were undertaken.

New Arrivals: Partners in Bossaso and Baidoa recorded 21 new arrivals in the IDP sites due to impacts of droughts in rural areas while partners in Gedo and Benadir mentioned to have received 351 Households across various sites they were managing.