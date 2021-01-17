CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard - as of December 2020

General update

A total of 60,244 individuals (36,401 females and 23,843 males) attended special Covid-19 prevention and response awareness-raising sessions conducted by partners during the month of December. CCCM partners continue to distribute IEC materials which includes partner-operated hotlines open to COVID-19 information requests. Furthermore, partners are actively administering COVID-19 RCCE in door-to-door awareness raising and mass communication through prerecorded messages played through megaphones.

Site maintenance toolkits were distributed by partners in Adado, Abukwak and Dhusamareb IDP sites. CCCM partners supported the community in carrying out site maintenance activities through incentivized Cash-for-Work activities. Additionally, partners supplied office furniture to newly constructed community centers in Galgaduud IDP sites.

To build capacity and improve participation of IDP communities, CCCM partners continue to train camp management committee (CMC) members across the country. In December, 650 CMC members attended such trainings where ToRs were established and reviewed to ensure that roles and responsibilities of CMC members are clearly understood.

Partners conducted a joint site verification activity in Afgoye district where 50 IDP sites were verified. The operation was led by NoFYL and supported by AVORD, SOYDA and SSWC. The exercise indicated a total of 50 verified IDP sites in the district hosting a total of 4,757 household and 25,680 individuals.

CCCM partners continue to respond to the IDP site needs caused by Cyclone Gati in Bari region. Thus far, partners have conducted site maintenance activities aimed at improving living conditions of IDP populations that have been adversely affected by Cyclone Gati. CCCM partners were able to coordinate with service providers to avoid duplication and ensure inclusivity of delivered services.