CCCM Cluster Somalia Dashboard as of April 2022

HIGHLIGHT: Site monitoring activities were done in 758 IDP sites covering 22 districts with 17 agencies administering this activity. 192 of these sites have received new arrivals within the last month. Site Verification Assessments: #5 site verification assessments were conducted in #5 districts (Adado, Abudwak, Bal’ad, Wanlaweyn and Bardhere, districts). In the three districts (Adado, Abudwak and Bal’ad) where data analysis is complete, there are 32 IDP sites verified hosting a total of 22,793 HHs of 136,292 individuals. Comprehensive reports for each of the districts with Sex, Age Disaggregated Data (SADD) have been circulated to partners and respective authorities.