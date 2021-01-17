CCCM Cluster Somalia: 2020: Year in Review

Expanded CCCM Coverage Nationwide

2020 saw the CCCM cluster expand its footprint nationally delivering essential humanitarian services to displaced populations living in IDP sites. Within the year, the number of IDP sites covered by CCCM partners increased from 526 to 1,009 sites, a 92% year-over-year increase. Aligned with this enhancement in coverage, the CCCM cluster welcomed an increase of CCCM partners with active programming from 9 to 15, an 67% year-over-year increase. These increases in partner coverage countrywide occurred despite only a 4.2% increase in the annual HRP requirement being funded in 2020 versus 2019. CCCM operator presence has largely led to strengthened site-level management generating increases in dignied living conditions at the site-level, and enriched site-level information which is essential for the humanitarian community to have.