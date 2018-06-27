27 Jun 2018

CCCM Cluster Somalia: 2017: Year in Review

Report
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 27 Jun 2018
Background

To respond to the growing displacements the CCCM cluster was activated in May 2017. Under the co-leadership of UNHCR and IOM the cluster aims to improve the coordination of the integrated multi-sectorial response at site level, to raise the quality of interventions and monitoring of humanitarian services in communal settings, by ensuring appropriate linkages with and building the capacities of national authorities and other stakeholders.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

