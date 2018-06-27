CCCM Cluster Somalia: 2017: Year in Review
Background
To respond to the growing displacements the CCCM cluster was activated in May 2017. Under the co-leadership of UNHCR and IOM the cluster aims to improve the coordination of the integrated multi-sectorial response at site level, to raise the quality of interventions and monitoring of humanitarian services in communal settings, by ensuring appropriate linkages with and building the capacities of national authorities and other stakeholders.
