Cash Transfer for Drought-Affected Families in Dolow town, Gedo region of Somalia

Gedo region in Somalia, like many parts of the country, has been impacted by severe drought due to consecutive failed rainy seasons. According to the Somalia Drought Response and Famine Prevention Plan (October 2022), about 6.7 million people are facing acute food insecurity, up from 4.3 million who were experiencing acute food insecurity between June and September 2022. More than 300,000 people will face catastrophic food insecurity (IPC Phase 5) in 2022.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), as a partner Somali Cash Consortium and funded by the European Union, targeted families affected by the drought, who received three months of cash assistance worth $US 270 ($US90/month) through mobile money to improve households living conditions and mitigate the impact of the drought in Dolow region.

Due to its strategic location on the border with Ethiopia, Dollow town has received a high number of newly internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Gedo as well as from the neighboring Bay and Bakool regions.

Hawa Ibrahim Ali is a 30-year-old mother with a large family, composed of 9 members, including 7 children under 10 and her husband, who newly fled from Ceelboon (a rural village) in Wajid district,

Bakool region, in search of assistance after they lost their livestock - goats, sheep, and camels - due to lack of water and pasture affecting the region and the entire country. The household's livelihood was based on rain farms, collection of firewood, and livestock but after the livestock was lost and no rains were received to plant crops in the farms, the family suffered from lack of food and water, thus was forced to move to Dollow IDP camps. In addition, there was no access to education facilities in the original location.

Hawa moved with 11 household members (7 males and 4 females), including her 7 children, husband, and 2 children of her brother-in-law and settled in Kabasa IDP settlement in Dollow. Hawa was supported by her sister-in-law, who gave them the materials to build their shelter where they are still living. After arrival, they lost 2 children (one of hers and one of her brother-in-law) from measles in June-July 2022.

In May 2022, NRC as a partner of the Somali Cash Consortium with funds from the European Commission, selected Hawa to receive three months of unconditional cash transfers (UCT), which targets drought- affected families. The 3-month cash transfers of 90 USD/month received from June to August of this year helped Hawa to meet her household’s basic needs and improve her family’s dietary diversity. The cash also helped Hawa to pay back debts and pay for school fees.

“I received $US 270 cash assistance in the last three months, and it has helped me a lot. We have used it to buy food, pay debts, and also school fees. The drought has severely affected us, taking away all our livestock, including camels, goats, and sheep. We were dependent on rain farms and firewood collection, but both became impossible due to the lack of water. Receiving the cash right after our arrival was an opportunity for us to settle and adapt to the new environment (Dollow)”, Hawa said.