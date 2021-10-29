Cash assistance to support families for emergency relief in Somalia

Nearly 2.7 million people across Somalia are experiencing acute food insecurity or depletion of livelihood assets through mid-2021 . The acute food insecurity in the country results from the combined effects of poor and erratic rainfall distribution, flooding, desert locust infestations, socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 and conflicts.

To respond to this situation, ACTED provided a two-month unconditional cash transfer to 550 households in Bardera district through the Somali Cash Consortium crisis modifier activation, funded by the European Union. The provision of cash significantly increased access to basic needs and purchasing power among families affected by shocks such as droughts and insecurity.

Helping Somali families to recover from multiple shocks

In Gedo region, the below average Deyr rains of 2020 resulted in severe drought conditions across the region. Water pans dried up and livestock died pushing many people to acute food insecurity and displacing more than 5,000 people.

The Bardera region, mainly populated by agro-pastoralists is currently one of the most affected by droughts. The adverse climatic conditions, combined with other persistent drivers of humanitarian crises such as armed conflict, have further exacerbated the humanitarian needs within the region. The compound impact of shocks, coupled with the biting drought that hit the region, contributed to huge displacement from rural villages to IDP sites in neighboring towns in Bardera region.

Helping vulnerable households restore their sources of livelihoods

To ease negative coping mechanisms among financially stressed households, ACTED through the Somali Cash Consortium, funded by the European Union, and in partnership with local NGO SADO, provided a two-month cash intervention to 550 households in Bardera district of Gedo Region, Somalia. ACTED integrated COVID-19 mitigation measures to ensure beneficiaries were safe and aware of the risks of the virus. The assistance targeted the most vulnerable households and newly displaced households, ensuring immediate relief at the time of the experienced shock.

The provision of multi-purpose cash assistance enabled vulnerable shock-affected households to have access to basic needs while improving their living standards. In addition, the short time cash intervention mitigated the impact of shocks and stress triggered by persistent climatic conditions as well as prevented the further worsening situation of household assets and livelihoods.

Mariamo is a 50 year old mother of 5 and takes care of her disabled husband in Xabal Cadey IDP camp. Before they moved to the camp, the main source of livelihood of Mariamo’s family was farming, and they used to live in Raaxoley village enjoying a stable life. With prolonged droughts and conflict, vulnerable families like Mariamo’s could no longer rely on crop production and were forced to move Xabal Cadey IDP camp in search of a better life.

Mariamo was selected as one of the project participants in Xabal Xadey IDP camp and her family received two cycles of cash transfer assistance to provide for her family needs.

Now I am motivated and I am able to meet my family needs and feed my children thanks to the support I received from ACTED and SADO. MARIAMO

The emergency multi-purpose cash assistance is part of the European Union-funded crisis modifier, a reserve of money that can be utilized in response to rapid onset shocks.