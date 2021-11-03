Cash assistance allows IDPs to prioritize their needs

Timiro is a 48-year old Internally Displaced Person (IDP) mother of ten (five boys and five girls) living in one of the IDP camps in Bosaso district, Bari region. Timiro and her family fled from Qalafe town in the eastern Somali region of Ethiopia.

Timiro’s husband does not work full time but sometimes he is able to find daily work in the city; however, the money earned is not enough to feed their children. Timiro was the family’s primary breadwinner as a result as she used to go every morning to town to wash clothes for families there, earning between USD 1 and 2 a day, but not enough to sustain all their family’s needs.

In June 2021, Timiro was selected as one of the beneficiaries of the European Union funded humanitarian cash programme, which is intended to address basic food and non-food needs of the most vulnerable and disaster-affected households across Somalia. NRC implements the project in Bosasso through the Somali Cash Consortium led by Concern Worldwide.

“I received four cycles of multi-purpose cash assistance and I will be receiving two more; each monthly cycle consists of USD 70. Thanks to the assistance, I was able to meet my family’s basic needs. I do not have to worry about what we will eat; I now have the money on my mobile phone. It’s just a matter of going to the market and buying what we need,” says Timiro.

She also adds, “The cash assistance has allowed me to prioritize the needs of my family like buying food and medicine. I paid all my debts, and most importantly, I was able to send three of my children to school by paying their school tuition fees thanks to NRC and the European Union”.