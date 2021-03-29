Capacity Statement - World Vision in Somalia

BACKGROUND

World Vision Somalia is a member of the World Vision International (WVI) Partnership. World Vision International is a relief, development and advocacy organization dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice, promote development and resilience.

World Vision (WV) has been operating in Somalia since 1993, with the mission to support the most vulnerable children and their communities to enhance their resilience and well-being. Our strategic goal is enhancing the resilient well-being of 2 Million Children and their communities by 2025.

Somalia is plagued by violence and political turmoil for more than two score of years. The protracted humanitarian crisis in Somalia is a multi-faceted one with intertwined causes. This calls for multi-sectoral solutions that address the roots of vulnerability.

OUR PROGRAMMING APPROACH

World Vision Somalia’s multi sectoral and integrated approach is community managed and focuses especially on the needs of children and their families.

Integration

World Vision supports vulnerable communities through a comprehensive and integrated approach covering projects in food security, health and nutrition, education and life skills, protection, resilience and livelihood recovery and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in order to ensure that children receive sustainable quality services. We work with communities and partners in the design and implementation of these projects.

Multi-sectoral & multi-level intervention to achieve resilience

While striving to meet the most urgent survival needs for those who are most distressed, World Vision endeavours to lift poor households out from a vicious cycle of dependence and vulnerability by supporting them to build a productive, sustainable livelihood, increase access to basic goods and services, improve literacy and life-skills, promote gender equality, strengthen community mechanisms and support vulnerable members at the household level. WV works with communities, faith leaders and local authorities to create and cultivate an enabling environment for households to survive and thrive. This includes establishing community infrastructure, such as health facilities and schools, village savings groups and loan associations, building government’s service delivery capacity and advocating for policy and regulations that enable sustainable development and protection of society.

There is also trust and support from our long-term donors to support the types of projects and programs (Somalia Resilience Programme, Global Fund, and World Food Programme and WFP Nutrition/Resilience) which WV Somalia implements.