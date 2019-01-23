Building livelihood and community resilience: Lessons from Somalia and Zimbabwe

John Twigg and Margherita Calderone

Resilience-building and livelihood approaches in fragile and volatile environments need adaptive management and flexible programming. Innovation, experimental learning, projects tailored to fit local contexts and a readiness to pilot new ideas and learn from failure can be key success factors.

Cesvi, an organisation that supports vulnerable populations to achieve sustainable development, is developing a theoretical conceptualisation of resilience and operational guidance on resilience-building in fragile environments. Cesvi’s projects in Somalia and Zimbabwe are described and analysed in this report as a step towards improving such understanding.

Read more on Overseas Development Institute