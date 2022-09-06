Somalia

Bringing hope where hope is hard to reach

Due to the increasing humanitarian needs resulting from the unprecedented drought in the Horn of Africa, coupled with entrenched insecurity in Somalia, the EU launched a series of Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to the country.

These flights, which started in July 2022, reinforce humanitarian logistic capacities to deliver nutrition and medical supplies to hard-to-reach areas.

Our humanitarian partners on the ground then distribute the supplies where they are most needed. It is envisaged that a total of approximately 50 flights will be needed to complete the operation.

