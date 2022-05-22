BREAKING: UAE President orders provision of AED35 million urgent humanitarian aid to Somalia

ABU DHABI, 19th May, 2022 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of AED35 million of urgent humanitarian aid to Somalia to support its developmental efforts.

The directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to provide this assistance come within the framework of the fraternal relations between the two countries, and this initiative confirms the UAE's keenness to support friendly countries, and its efforts to develop its bilateral relations with Somalia.

The UAE's initiative aims to help meet the needs of the Somali people in various developmental areas, in an effort to improve their living conditions and enhance the Somali government's capacity to deal with the humanitarian challenges facing Somalia.

WAM/Amjad Saleh/Hazem Hussein