BRCiS: Midline Evaluation Summary

The project under review started in September 2018 and ended in March 2022. It was implemented in 407 communities across 34 districts of Somalia. The purpose of the midline evaluation is to provide clear and understandable feedback to practitioners in order to inform resilience programming in Somalia. The midline will be the last large quantitative survey in BRCiS phase 2. Due to the ongoing drought in Somalia, a full endline survey will not be conducted as the beneficiaries and their livelihoods are greatly affected. The report outlines the key findings from this 4-year resilience programme with hopes that it will act as a learning piece for future resilience programming in Somalia.