Bossaso MASS screening Report Aug 2022

Quick analysis of the raw data

In Bosaso, MOH and ISDP partner conducted mass screening activities at household level by using MUAC tape and tally sheets. Trained Community Health workers were collecting the mass screening data. The mass screening activities were only targeted for U5 population from 21 IDPs settlements in Bosaso town. This mass screening activities includes IDPs program quarterly implementation plan.

The objectives of this screening activities were two: a) To increase program coverage for acute malnutrition (SAM and MAM) by strengthen early detection of acute malnourished cases and referrals. b) to estimated current acute malnutrition prevalence in the IDPs U5 population. Methodology used to determine the IDP settlement and HHs (please write)