31 Jan 2020

Berbera Urban Development Project

Report
from European Union
Published on 30 Jan 2020

The project will support inclusive and sustainable development of the coastal city through strengthening the capacity of the municipality in urban planning, improving the waste management system as well as stimulating employment and entrepreneurship for urban communities.

Today, the European Union (EU) jointly with Somaliland Ministry of Planning and National Development, Municipality of Berbera and UN-Habitat launched the Berbera Urban Development Project. The launching event was graced by H.E. Ambassador Nicolas Berlanga Martinez, the European Union's Ambassador, H.E. Vice President, Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail Saylici, Hon. Hassan Mohammed Ali, Minister of Planning and National Development, Mr. Abdishakur Mohamoud Iddin, Mayor of Berbera, as well as the Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme, Somalia Country Programme, Mr. Ishaku Maitumbi.

During the signing ceremony the European Union’s H.E. Ambassador Nicolas Berlanga Martinez underscored the significance of this project in terms of improved decent work and business activity for the residents of the city of Berbera with a particular focus on women, young people and those people living in the most vulnerable situations. “This project will propel the city of Berbera to achieve sustainable development goals of building resilient infrastructure, promotion of industrialisation and innovation. The project will hopefully address the challenge to improve waste management not only in economic or operational terms but also considering the environmental and social impacts” Ambassador said.

During the event, the Vice President of Somaliland, H.E Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail Saylici highlighted that this project will contribute the first goal of Somaliland’s National Development Plan II – which is to reduce poverty through increased economic opportunities and coordinated investment in youth, services, production and infrastructure. The Vice President signaled that the government is giving top priority for the coastal development programs to create economic opportunities for the youth and women.

The Minister of Planning and National Development, H.E Hassan Mohamed Ali, outlined that Somaliland’s continued development trajectory requires resources beyond its own revenues. Thus, the Minister passed special thanks to the European Union for financing Somaliland’s development priorities.

Ishaku Maitumbi, Officer in Charge of the UN-Habitat Somalia Programme indicated that their support to Berbera Urban Development project reaffirms UN-Habitat’s commitment in promoting sustainable urbanization. “It provides linkages between good urbanization, livelihood opportunities, and improved quality of life, as underlined in the New Urban Agenda. This project will play a part in positioning Berbera city as a strategic and vibrant economic zone not only in Somaliland but the larger Horn of Africa region”

Background

The EUR 7.5 Million Berbara Urban Development Project is funded from European Development Fund (EDF) under the Regional Indicative Programme (RIP) 2014-2020 for Eastern Africa, Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean. The Project objective is to contribute to inclusive and sustainable urban development and economic growth in Berbera through improved waste management infrastructure and services.

The intervention aims at bridging the gap between the urban poor and the local government, by strengthening inclusive governance, enabling the provision of improved services and creating related employment in Berbera.

The project will construct a network of 20kms of feeder roads that will also connect to a new dumpsite, as well as internal roads within prioritised community areas in Berbera. The intervention will also create an innovative, well designed land-fill site and recycling facility in a strategically selected location for city waste management.

For more information visit European Union website here

Contact: Abdikadir Abdi, Abdikadir.ABDI@eeas.europa.eu

