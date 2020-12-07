Beletweyne Urban Profile: Working Paper and Spatial Analyses for Urban Planning Consultations and Durable Solutions for Displacement Crises

The Beletweyne Urban Profile provides for an overview about the main features of the city. It shortly analyses the current development challenges with a special focus upon displacement and urban resilience with regard to the Shebelle river floods. It is a complementary technical document to a several other planning studies and reports to shape the future of Beletweyne in a more sustainable way, providing basic urban services to all communities and to leave no one behind. This Urban Profile summarizes major results of the Community Action Planning process (CAP), government consultations and urban planning exercises from a spatial and socio-economic prospective. It is assumed that Beletweyne as the largest urban center of Hiiran Region and the entire Hirshabelle State of Somalia continues to growth rapidly over the next years. Therefore, proper urban planning based upon solid urban data, resource mobilization and government led coordination becomes more important to layout foundation work for infrastructure improvements, livelihood opportunities, housing, education, health and other services. It is hoped that this working paper contributes to the necessary public discussion on Beledweyne’s future development and facilitates decision making by local, regional and state and federal authorities.

Reference is being made to other studies and data updates undertaken by UN agencies and other international stakeholders, such: Fragility Index Maturity Model (FIMM), UNFPA Population Estimation Survey, Atlas of the Juba and Shabelle Rivers in Somalia, SWALIM, Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) and Emergency Tracking Tool data (IOM). This Urban Profile was drafted with support by the local Core Facilitation team of Midnimo II (Unity) project: “Support for the Attainment of Durable Solutions in Areas Impacted by Displacement and Returns in Galmudug and Hirshabelle States.” Midnimo II is jointly implemented by The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nation Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and funded by United Nations Peacebuilding Fund.