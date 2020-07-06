Baidoa Urban Profile - Working Paper and Spatial Analyses for Urban Planning and Durable Solutions for Displacement Crises - June 2020

Introduction

The South West State Ministory of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing (MPWRH) has prepared this Urban Profile to summarise analyses and data collected across different systems, sectors and key actors from the spatial perspective in an attempt to contribute in an effective way to develop a shared understanding of the complexity of urban crisis in the context of Baidoa.

The document was prepared with the support of UN-Habitat within the framework of the UN Joint Programme for Local Governance and Decentralised Service Delivery (JPLG).