29 Oct 2019

Baidoa Floods Rapid Needs Assessment, October 2019

Report
from ACTED
Published on 29 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.33 MB)

ASSESSMENT BACKGROUND

• The ‘Deyr’ rainy season began in October 2019 with heavy downpours leading to floods in Bardera district. These extreme weather conditions have affected IDP camps, agro-pastoralists and the riverine communities in the same district for the last two weeks.

• The flood has been worsened by the heavy rains in the upper parts of the Ethiopian highlands, causing an overflow of the Juba river. The flood water has destroyed crops and farm lands, which are now inaccessible.

• Other districts in Gedo region along the Juba river were also affected by the floods, such as Burdhubo and Luuq, located 120 km and 190 km respectively from Bardera. This flooding shows the highest intensity in the area for the past two years.

• The flood has engulfed most of Bardera town and the low laying surrounding areas. The affected people are moving to higher grounds and are in need humanitarian assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.