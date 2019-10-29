Baidoa Floods Rapid Needs Assessment, October 2019

ASSESSMENT BACKGROUND

• The ‘Deyr’ rainy season began in October 2019 with heavy downpours leading to floods in Bardera district. These extreme weather conditions have affected IDP camps, agro-pastoralists and the riverine communities in the same district for the last two weeks.

• The flood has been worsened by the heavy rains in the upper parts of the Ethiopian highlands, causing an overflow of the Juba river. The flood water has destroyed crops and farm lands, which are now inaccessible.

• Other districts in Gedo region along the Juba river were also affected by the floods, such as Burdhubo and Luuq, located 120 km and 190 km respectively from Bardera. This flooding shows the highest intensity in the area for the past two years.

• The flood has engulfed most of Bardera town and the low laying surrounding areas. The affected people are moving to higher grounds and are in need humanitarian assistance.