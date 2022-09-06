Baidoa and Burhakaba Famine alert 1 | 6 September 2022

For months, Baidoa and Burhakaba have been trending towards famine conditions. Alerts have been raised and the situation has continued to deteriorate.
For months, it has seemed only a matter of time before the specific technical indicators converged upon a famine declaration. As of 6 September, Baidoa and Burhakaba are as close to famine as can be without actually being in famine. In the words of ERC Martin Griffiths, ‘famine is at the door, and today we are receiving a final warning’.
For months, communities have suffered from failed rains, conflict and inflated food prices. It is unsurprising we find ourselves where we do. Two keynote reports released on 5 September confirm the impact on families:
-
Amongst Baidoa IDPs, the acute malnutrition rate is 28.6%. Amongst Baidoa and Burhakaba agro-pastoralists, it is 24.9%. As compared to a famine threshold of 30% (IPC);
-
Amongst Baidoa and Burhakaba agro-pastoralists, the crude death rate is 1.69, compared to a famine threshold of 2. The under-five death rate is 3.72, compared to a famine threshold of 4 (IPC);
-
Levels of acute malnutrition among children, and the rate of hunger-related deaths, are expected to meet famine thresholds between October and December 2022 (FEWS NET/FSNAU).
In short, there will be famine unless there is an ‘urgent funding surge’.
Key messages
-
A famine declaration should not be a pre-requisite for additional funding: Families in Baidoa and Burhakaba are already in a catastrophic situation. It appears that IPC 3 (crisis) and IPC 4 (emergency) are becoming normalized. The need for additional funding is clear, and the time for that additional funding is now to avoid famine.
-
Humanitarian actors must urgently prioritize their responses: Notwithstanding the need for more funding, there are significant resources already in play in Somalia. Humanitarian actors must urgently recognize the exceptional situation and make quick, difficult decisions to divert assistance to priority areas. This will likely mean NGOs ceding comfortable programming in urban and peri-urban areas to push further into harder to reach locations, embracing the capacities of local organizations.
-
Vulnerable groups must be centralized in responses: Targeting must extend beyond classical conceptions of vulnerability to include minority clans. IDP arrivals from minority clans are often the most in need due to their weaker circles of social connectedness.