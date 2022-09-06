Baidoa and Burhakaba Famine alert 1 | 6 September 2022

For months, Baidoa and Burhakaba have been trending towards famine conditions. Alerts have been raised and the situation has continued to deteriorate.

For months, it has seemed only a matter of time before the specific technical indicators converged upon a famine declaration. As of 6 September, Baidoa and Burhakaba are as close to famine as can be without actually being in famine. In the words of ERC Martin Griffiths, ‘famine is at the door, and today we are receiving a final warning’.

For months, communities have suffered from failed rains, conflict and inflated food prices. It is unsurprising we find ourselves where we do. Two keynote reports released on 5 September confirm the impact on families:

Amongst Baidoa IDPs, the acute malnutrition rate is 28.6%. Amongst Baidoa and Burhakaba agro-pastoralists, it is 24.9%. As compared to a famine threshold of 30% (IPC);

Amongst Baidoa and Burhakaba agro-pastoralists, the crude death rate is 1.69, compared to a famine threshold of 2. The under-five death rate is 3.72, compared to a famine threshold of 4 (IPC);

Levels of acute malnutrition among children, and the rate of hunger-related deaths, are expected to meet famine thresholds between October and December 2022 (FEWS NET/FSNAU).

In short, there will be famine unless there is an ‘urgent funding surge’.

Key messages