New cases for EPI - Week 40

• 318 new cholera cases were reported from 18 districts

• 228 (72%) severe cases

• 166 (52%) children below 5 years

• 7 deaths reported in this week (CFR 2.2%)

• 31 stool samples tested; 1 (3%) of them was confirmed V.

Cholerae 01 Ogawa by culture.