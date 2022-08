New cases for EPI - Week 32

• 270 new cholera cases were reported

• 88 severe cases (32.5%)

• 2 deaths reported (CFR 0.7%)

• 58 stool samples tested 15 (25.6%) of them were

confirmed Vibrio cholerae 01 Ogawa by culture.

Cumulative cases (Since 1 – 32 weeks in 2022)

• 9075 cumulative cases (53.71% children below 2 years)

• 44 cumulative deaths (CFR 0.48%)

• 2656 severe cases (48.91% children below 2 years)

• 185 total confirmed V. Cholerae 01 Ogawa by culture

• 24 total districts affected