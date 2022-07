New cases for EPI - Week 28

245 new cholera cases reported from 20 districts

80 severe cases

No death reported in this week

11 stool samples tested, 3 of them were confirmed Vibrio Cholerae 01 Ogawa by culture

Cumulative cases (Since 1st – 28th weeks in 2022)

