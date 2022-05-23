AWD/Cholera Weekly Epidemiological Report EPI Week 18 (2nd to 8th May) 2022

New cases for EPI - Week 18

Note. Total number of cases reported subject to change after verification by the surveillance team

• 608 new cholera cases reported from 19 districts

• 181 severe cases

• 3 deaths reported in reporting week

• 26 stool samples tested, 3 of them were confirmed Vibrio cholerae 01 Ogawa by culture

Cumulative cases (Since 1st – 18th weeks in 2022)

• 4328 cumulative cases (50.51% children below 2 years)

• 12 cumulative deaths (CFR 0.27%)

• 1007 severe cases (45.68% children below 2 years

• 73 total confirmed Vibrio cholerae 01 Ogawa by culture

• 23 total districts affected