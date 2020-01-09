09 Jan 2020

AU statement on Sayidka Junction bombing in Mogadishu

African Union
Published on 08 Jan 2020

Addis Ababa, 08 January 2020: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has learnt with great sadness of the car bomb attack at Sayidka Junction checkpoint in Mogadishu today. The terrorists have again shown no respect for life by indiscriminately targeting innocent men and women, students and young children. Their interest is to spread carnage, fear and destruction among the civilian population.

The African Union will maintain its resolve and commitment to support the people and Government of Somalia in their ambition to live in freedom, peace and security. The perpetrators of today’s murderous act shall be pursued until justice is done.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission reiterates the full support of the Union to the people and the Federal Government of Somalia at this challenging period. He remains confident in the capacity of the Somali national security Institutions to effectively overcome the security challenges at hand. While AMISOM continues to conduct targeted operations side by side with the Somali National Security Forces, the AUC once again encourages the international community to increase its assistance and support to the FGS in order to address the global threat of terrorism and extremism in Somalia and the Region.

