17 May 2018

AU Special Representative for Somalia reiterates support for transition plan

Report
from African Union Mission in Somalia
Published on 17 May 2018

Mogadishu, 17 May 2018 - The top African Union Special Representative for Somalia Ambassador Francisco Madeira has reiterated AMISOM’s support for the recently endorsed transition plan but called for a cautious implementation to protect gains made in stabilizing the country. Ambassador Madeira made the remarks, on Wednesday, while presiding at a medal awards ceremony for 21 staff officers, who will be rotating out of the Mission after completing their tour of duty.

“All our commanders have said yes to the transition. All of them without exception; the sector commanders who bear the brunt of this war despite all the challenges said yes to the transition,” he added.

Ambassador Madeira noted that the transition is a necessity, driven by a number of factors but should be implemented cautiously, so as not to erode the gains made in Somalia over the last decade. “We need to transition because the Somali’s want us to transition, because the partners feel that we should transition and we are going to transition, but, frankly, and in all honesty, we would not want to see the things that we won with so much sacrifice to go down the drain,” said Ambassador Madeira, who is also the head of the Mission.

“We don’t want that and this is the challenge we are facing now,” he added.

Last year, the UN Security Council authorized a gradual troop reduction amid transition of security responsibility to Somali National Security Forces.

AMISOM, the Federal Government of Somalia and development partners have agreed on a transition plan, which was the topic of discussion at a high-level meeting in Brussels early this month.

The SRCC noted that the transition plan must involve the people of Somalia for it to succeed and ensure the gains made so far are not eroded.

