AU Special Representative to Somalia condemns terrorist attack in Kismayo

Mogadishu, 13 July 2019 – The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a hotel in Kismayo, southern Somalia, in which dozens of innocent people were killed and wounded.

The SRCC extends his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families and victims of this senseless and heinous attack, and wishes a speedy and full recovery to the injured.

This is an attack meant to derail progress in Somalia as the country rebuilds and consolidates the gains made on peace and security. The attackers are a group of people with a criminal, murderous and destructive agenda. They cannot claim to be fighting to bring good governance to the country.

Somalia has made tremendous progress in seizing territory and pushing out the terrorists from many places across the country. AMISOM forces will continue to support the Somalia Security Forces as they continue to liberate areas that remain under the control of violent extremists.

As we come to terms with this attack, I wish to salute the extraordinary resilience of the people of Somalia, who are responding to this attack with determination and continue to work hard to rebuild their lives and their country. The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) will work with the Federal Government of Somalia, its member states and the international community to track down and bring the perpetrators of such an act to justice.

———————–

For more information contact;

Lt. Col. Charles Okongo Imbiakha or Ms. Gifty Bingley,

Email: au-amisomhom@africa-union.org

Cell phone: (Somalia) +252 617 682 175/+252 613 665 356; (Nairobi) +254 722 788 975