13 Jul 2019

AU Special Representative to Somalia condemns terrorist attack in Kismayo

Report
from African Union
Published on 13 Jul 2019 View Original

Mogadishu, 13 July 2019 – The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a hotel in Kismayo, southern Somalia, in which dozens of innocent people were killed and wounded.

The SRCC extends his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families and victims of this senseless and heinous attack, and wishes a speedy and full recovery to the injured.

This is an attack meant to derail progress in Somalia as the country rebuilds and consolidates the gains made on peace and security. The attackers are a group of people with a criminal, murderous and destructive agenda. They cannot claim to be fighting to bring good governance to the country.

Somalia has made tremendous progress in seizing territory and pushing out the terrorists from many places across the country. AMISOM forces will continue to support the Somalia Security Forces as they continue to liberate areas that remain under the control of violent extremists.

As we come to terms with this attack, I wish to salute the extraordinary resilience of the people of Somalia, who are responding to this attack with determination and continue to work hard to rebuild their lives and their country. The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) will work with the Federal Government of Somalia, its member states and the international community to track down and bring the perpetrators of such an act to justice.

———————–

For more information contact;
Lt. Col. Charles Okongo Imbiakha or Ms. Gifty Bingley,
Email: au-amisomhom@africa-union.org
Cell phone: (Somalia) +252 617 682 175/+252 613 665 356; (Nairobi) +254 722 788 975

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.