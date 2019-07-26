AU Special Representative to Somalia condemns terrorist attack on Banaadir Regional Administration offices

MISOM PR/13/2019

Mogadishu, 25 July 2019 – The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has condemned in the strongest possible terms the attack against the Banaadir Regional Administration offices.

“This brutal and callous act, was clearly intended at causing maximum bloodshed to the innocent and peaceful people of Mogadishu City,” said Ambassador Madeira. “Those responsible for this cowardly attack are only interested in perpetuating destruction and bringing misery to the country.

“They will not succeed in their senseless violent campaign. The people of Mogadishu like all Somalis, are yearning for peace, which they deserve. Mogadishu remains a city of recovery despite the violent terrorist attempts to disrupt it.”

Ambassador Madeira conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the Banaadir Regional Administration, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

