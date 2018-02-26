26 Feb 2018

AU Special Representative condemns yesterday’s terror attack on innocent civilians in Mogadishu

Report
from African Union Mission in Somalia
Published on 24 Feb 2018 View Original

Mogadishu-February 24th,2018; The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira, has strongly condemned yesterday’s twin attacks on innocent civilians in Mogadishu.

Yesterday, between 6:00pm and 7:00pm, two vehicles loaded with explosives detonated near NISA Headquarters and Villa Somalia and al-Shabaab elements started firing at innocent civilians.

“I present my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this senseless attack, which was aimed at creating terror among the population. AMISOM strongly condemns this attack and reiterates its resolve to continue working side by side with Somali National Security Forces to free Somalia from violent extremism and terrorism,” Ambassador Madeira said.

The AU Special Representative commends the bravery and professionalism of the Somali National Security Forces and AMISOM, who succeeded in neutralising the al-Shabaab elements involved in the attacks.

Following their heroic intervention, while transporting injured civilians to the AMISOM Level II Hospital, the AMISOM Quick Reaction Forces were involved in an incident at a NISA checkpoint near KM4. The incident is under investigation by both the Federal government of Somalia and AMISOM.

For more information Lt Colonel Wilson Rono – Spokesperson, Email: au-amisomhom@africa-union.org Cell phone: (Somalia) +252 617 682 175; (Nairobi) +254 771 993 695

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.