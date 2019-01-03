03 Jan 2019

AU Special Representative condemns yesterday’s attack on AMISOM basecamp in Mogadishu

Report
from African Union Mission in Somalia
Published on 02 Jan 2019 View Original

Mogadishu, 2 January 2019, The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has condemned yesterday’s mortar attack on AMISOM Basecamp in Mogadishu, Somalia. “The attack is another proof that the militants have no regard for the sanctity of human life. They insist on scuttling the progress so far achieved in restoring peace and security in the country,” said Ambassador Francisco Madeira.

Around 1400 hrs seven mortar shells were fired by Al-Shabaab targeting the AMISOM Basecamp, but all of them failed to hit their AMISOM intended target. The terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

“AMISOM, side by side with the Somali National Security Forces, have forced Al-Shabaab terrorists out of the capital Mogadishu and from most cities and towns of south-central Somalia. Yesterday’s attack by the terrorists is yet another manifestation of desperate attempt to remain relevant after losing strongholds in south-central Somalia where they previously enjoyed control,” said Ambassador Madeira.

The AU Special Representative expressed solidarity with UNSOM and the families of the two UN staff members and a contractor who sustained injuries during yesterday’s mortar attack. He is praying for their quick recovery.

For more information

Lt Colonel Richard Omwega – Spokesperson,
Email: au-amisomhom@africa-union.org Cell phone: (Somalia) +252 617 682 175; (Nairobi) +254 771 993 695

