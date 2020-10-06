Assistance to Somalia in the field of human rights (A/HRC/45/L.52)

The Human Rights Council,

Guided by the Charter of the United Nations,

Reaffirming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,

Acknowledging that peace and security, development and human rights are the pillars of the United Nations system,

Reaffirming its respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia,

Reaffirming also its previous resolutions on Somalia,

Recalling its resolutions 5/1 and 5/2 of 18 June 2007,

Recognizing that the primary responsibility for promoting and protecting human rights in Somalia rests with the Federal Government of Somalia and that enhancing the legal framework, human rights protection systems and the capacity and legitimacy of institutions is essential to help to combat impunity and to improve accountability for human rights violations and to encourage reconciliation, Recognizing also the need for all authorities engaged in security to uphold their international human rights commitments and obligations and to address abuse and the excessive use of force against civilians,