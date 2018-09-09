09 Sep 2018

Assessment report on special needs education in Kismayo – Jubaland (May-June 2017)

Report
from Lutheran World Federation
Published on 09 Sep 2018
Download PDF (681.99 KB)

Executive Summary
Kismayo has a challenge to make Special needs education/inclusive a reality due to limited resources.
Insufficient funding, environmental and attitudinal barriers are some of the major challenges to implementing special needs /inclusive education in schools.

Aim of the needs assessment on special needs education (inclusive education)
The main aim of the study was to conduct a situational analysis of mainstream education system for the inclusion of learners with SEN in selected schools in Kismayo. In order to gather the assessment data the study was to:

• Identify strengths, challenges and opportunities for special needs education
• Explore the perception of Teachers, Head Teachers, Primary Education officers, community education Committees, Community Leaders and Learners with and without disabilities on special needs education
• Investigate the level of participation of learners with disabilities and their parents in the school
• Establish the extent to which the design of school infrastructures meets the specialized needs of individual children
• Examine strategies for sustainability of special needs education in schools
• Recommend appropriate interventions from the findings Methodology

The study used both qualitative and quantitative methods of research. The qualitative data was collected through interviews and focus group discussions. Published and unpublished literatures on SNE in Kismayo were explored to understand the current situation on SNE in the country. Similarly, quantitative data was collected from Head Teachers‟ questionnaires and records of learners and teachers in the schools.

The assessment was conducted in Kismayo region of the Jubaland federal government. Kismayo covers four areas: Calanleey (oldest), Faanoole, Farjano, Shaqaalaha. The assessment targeted, Head Teachers, Mainstream teachers, Learners with and without disabilities, education officer, and community education committees.

Results
The assessment has revealed a number of challenges that teachers, learners with and without disabilities are facing in schools. These challenges include:

  • Lack of knowledge and additional skills in teaching learners with disabilities

  • Inadequate teaching and learning resources

  • Inadequate communication skills by teachers and learners in schools

  • Frequent absenteeism from school by learners and some because of disability.

  • Lack of available mechanisms to raise awareness on disability mainstreaming, proper identification of disability and early interventions

  • Negative attitudes by the teachers and the community towards learners with disabilities

  • Lack of interest and commitment towards education by learners

  • Inaccessible school infrastructure

  • Inconsistent data for people living with disability

  • Poor attitude towards PWDs

  • Lack of assistive devices

