04 Dec 2019

Arabian Sea, Arabian Peninsula and Horn of Africa - Tropical Cyclones SIX and SEVEN (GDACS, JTWC, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Dec 2019 View Original

A new Tropical Cyclone named SIX formed over the southern Arabian Sea. On 4 December at 0:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 920 km east of north Somalia coastal area, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (Tropical Storm).

SIX is forecast to continue moving west over the Sea toward the Horn of Africa as a Tropical Storm and it is expected to approach the coast of north Somalia on 7 December in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h. Over the next 72 hours, moderate rain is forecast over north Somalia with locally heavy rain over coastal areas.

Meanwhile, another new Tropical Cyclone named SEVEN formed over the eastern Arabian Sea and started moving north far off the coast of southwestern India. On 4 December at 0:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 530 km west of Karnataka State, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h (Tropical Storm).

SEVEN is forecast to continue moving offshore. Over the next 72 hours, moderate rain is forecast over south Gujarat and north Maharashtra States.

