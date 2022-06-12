April 2022 Follow up Integrated Food security Nutrition and Mortality Assessments: Nutrition and Mortality Results, 17 May 2022

Primary Objectives:
-
Assess the prevalence of (acute) malnutrition amongst children aged 6 -59 months (magnitude & Distribution)
-
Determine retrospective Crude Death Rate (CDR) and Under-Five Death Rate (U5DR) based on recall period.
Secondary objectives:
-
Determine morbidity rate among children aged 6 – 59 months
-
Estimate coverage with measles vaccination and Vitamin A supplementation
-
Assess water and sanitation, household food security factors that may contribute to malnutrition in children.
Methodology:
-
A two-stage probability proportionate to size (PPS) cluster sampling protocol, based on Standardized Monitoring and assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART) Methodology was used.
-
Retrospective mortality data for 93 days recall period prior to the assessments was also collected among all sampled IDPs,
Urban and Rural households respectively.