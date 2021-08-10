Anticipatory action Somalia

Getting Ahead of Drought

Today, we can predict with increasing confidence the occurrence and humanitarian impact of certain climatic shocks. By combining different analytical approaches, out-of-the-ordinary weather events can not only be predicted, but their projected humanitarian impact can proactively be mitigated based on pre-identified anticipatory actions.

Building on growing evidence that acting prior to the onset of a predictable, severe hazard is significantly more (cost-)effective than traditional humanitarian response, OCHA is facilitating the setup of multiple Anticipatory Action frameworks that, upon being activated, are implemented with funds allocated from CERF. Beyond CERF, other donors are encouraged to contribute funds to the frameworks within their own established criteria and in complementarity.

The framework for drought in Somalia, a country that has suffered from recurrent food and nutrition crises and is prone to erratic and extreme weather patterns, was designed by humanitarian partners under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator, in collaboration with the Federal Government of Somalia and with support by OCHA, the World Bank, donors and technical partners. The framework was triggered for the first time in June 2020, prompting the activation of financing agreements for pre-agreed activities designed to get ahead of worsening food insecurity. In February 2021, the trigger threshold was reached again as an impending drought was projected to lead to a severe deterioration in food security and the framework was activated.